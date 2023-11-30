Goodness persists in the face of adversity

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: In the midst of what can sometimes feel like we're just spinning top in mud, I find myself questioning whether it's merely a matter of overlooking the silver lining. The constant barrage of unsettling events accessible through social media often requires a deliberate effort to seek out positivity. Without consciously looking for that silver lining, we might find ourselves in a relentless pursuit of therapy.

I acknowledge the challenges; as the young folks would say, it's undeniably "sticky" out there. Yet, amidst the chaos there's an abundance of goodness that doesn't bask in the daylight of social media.

It's admirable that some choose to work silently, embracing the principle of not letting your right hand know what your left hand is doing. However, there's merit in occasionally letting the public witness these acts of kindness.

Kindness is intricately woven into the fabric of our society, hidden from the constant gaze of social media. It's the young boy from "dat" school aiding a blind elderly man, a woman generously contributing her last $5 to another mother trying to make ends meet at the grocery cashier, a devoted teacher patiently assisting a struggling student, fire service officers ensuring the safety of a lost differently abled child until familiar faces arrive, police officers playing vital roles as fathers, brothers and mentors in their communities, medical staff enduring disrespect to provide essential services, shopkeepers extending "trust" to single mothers trying to make ends meet, and the wise elder of the community guiding the younger generation.

To these unsung heroes across various walks of life who diligently carry out their duties with humility and perseverance, we express our heartfelt gratitude. Their collective efforts serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that goodness persists, even in the face of adversity.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook