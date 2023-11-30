Central cops nab 5 after armed robbery at Point Lisas businessplace

File photo -

Central Division police arrested five suspects, including Venezuelans, on Wednesday evening after responding to a report of a robbery with violence at a business in Point Lisas.

The police said at around 6 pm on Wednesday, the 27-year-old general manager of Wings Aluminium and Glass at Point Lisas was at his office when two men entered.

One had a gun and announced a robbery. He demanded the victim hand over the keys to the company’s safe.

Fearful for his life, the businessman complied. The bandits tied his hands and feet and hit him several times with the gun.

The criminals joined with another accomplice, opened the safe and stole $50,000. The criminals also robbed him of a TAG Heuer watch worth $50,000, a custom-designed gold chain worth $100,000, a Naparima Boys College ring worth $4,000, a cell phone, and $5,000.

A warehouse attendant, 20, unaware of the crime in progress, was walking out of the warehouse when a bandit approached and forced him into the same room with the other victim.

The criminals also tied his hands and feet while saying something in Spanish. They robbed him of his cell phone and wallet with $1,800 before leaving.

The two victims managed to untie themselves and walked to the security booth, where they found the security guards tied and on the floor.

The police learned the suspects came and left in a white Nissan Tiida car.

The police were alerted, and Central Division Task Force (Area South) intercepted a car fitting the description of the getaway car and held five suspects. Police also recovered some of the stolen items, as well as a Ruger pistol, a magazine, and 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

PC Marshall is leading the investigations.