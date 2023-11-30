Before the crime talks begin

LENNOX FRANCIS

A MAN LOST a hundred-dollar bill on a dimly lit street. In trying to retrieve it he looked under the only light on that street. He never found it because he was searching where the light is and not where he lost the money. Such is the dilemma of our crimebusters.

The modern terminology of white-collar crime is yet to be defined. No one has ever been caught for such crimes. The man on the street will attempt to define it as wrongdoing committed by “white people.” Our jails have no white people in them, which suggests that the detection rate is zero or those criminals do not exist.

In security circles a junior officer cannot arrest a senior, neither can a subordinate apprehend a superior officer. It stands to reason that we need white police officers to arrest white-collar criminals. The absence of white officers in the service will make certain white criminals become untouchables.

So the pending crime talks must address this anomaly by giving definition and examples.

Also, why aren’t the actions of the parliamentarians and other public officers that cause trauma and hardship on the citizenry not included in the definition of crime? With parliamentary privileges they seem to fall outside the dragnet and therefore above the law.

Some of the following can be included in the definition of crime?

* Broken promises by politicians.

* Plans that deceive the public.

* Walking out of Parliament.

* Parliamentary representatives not with meeting their people constituents.

* Statutory bodies not meeting their mandate.

* Misappropriation of public funds.

* Embezzlement of public funds.

* Non-declaration of assets, liabilities and income by public officers.

* Unwillingness to control prices, profits and retrenchment.

* Water, an essential commodity, not provided to all (by a regulated business).

* Lengthy repairs to public assets, driving up costs to the taxpayer.

* Agencies funded by the State not preparing timely financial reports.

Some of these do not have to go to court because they have been defined and the officials recognised by employment. Lengthy trials should be avoided, leaving no room to escape punishment.

Crime-fighting does not need more money but a system to effect a change in morals, customs, attitudes and inefficiencies. More police recruits as better vehicles and increased surveillance cameras are too superficial to curb crime and has already been given a failed grade. Criminals have become brazen and are neither gun or camera shy.

The criminal is right under our nose and returns to that sanctuary after the illegal acts. The search requires a spiritual awakening for we can commit crimes through actions that are well known to and can be seen by John Public. Evil thoughts that are hidden from physical eyes but reside in the psyche waiting to be germinated can be projected. Words uttered with hate seemingly appear to be blown away by the wind but are lodged in the mind, simmering and awaiting violent expression.

Our favourite criminal act is refusing to do the right thing. Aren’t these things all part of the culture?

The talks must not be an imitation of an exercise in futility similar to what the Caribbean leaders attempted months ago.

No solution is going to be relevant if crime is not truly defined and the sources discovered. The claims of my idea and your idea are going to be stumbling blocks in designing a plan that is fruitful.

Thank you, PM Rowley, for not "taking basket" to join the committee. Why should you sit on a committee, the findings of which must be presented to you for ratification?

The Leader of the Opposition can’t see the protocol and Gary Griffith has seen sense so he hit the road. The Prime Minister has more pressing issues to attend to and he has recognised the dearth of local ideas to fight crime.

The Prime Minister in his wisdom sees failure in the “crime talks” and has returned to our old stumping ground, Canada, for crime solutions.

Remember that Canadian tandem of Gibbs and Ewartski whose contracts were unceremoniously terminated before time?

The government of the day realised that these crimebusters were not afraid to walk the crooked mile, discover the shortcomings of the society and smoothen the rough patches. Their intervention mashed many corns.

Before “big-pappies” could be exposed and caught, Batman and Robin were given the red card and sent packing.

Dr Rowley’s attempt to seduce the Canadians again should wipe some shame off the faces of the Caribbean leaders who showed no potential to solve the impossible.

More talks give the criminals greater breathing space. Pleading with them to stop the gang warfare elevates their status. Negotiating with any faction is to surrender TT to the evil forces.

Another day of prayer should see the nation in sack cloth of humility and truthfulness. Having gone full circle there should be honest, shameless introspection, confession and forgiveness by every individual and the entire society.

Once done we will find ourselves in a position where we cannot cast the first stone, for a clear conscience and criminality cannot co-exist. Pot will no longer have to tell kettle that its bottom is black.

By the way, will someone please tell me to what level do we want to reduce the crime?

Let there be peace and let it begin with each individual.