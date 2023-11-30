45 entered for Arima Race Club penultimate day

In this September 25 file photo, jocket Niam Samaroo rides In the Headlines (4) during the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - Photo by Daniel Patience

The penultimate day of the 2023 racing season will take place on December 2 at Santa Rosa Park Arima.

When entries were taken on Sunday a total of 45 horses had been declared to run. The feature events on the day’s six-race card will be the Nursery Stakes for two-year-olds which will be travelling over 1,000 meters on the main track and the Stewards Cup a grade one event that will be open for top-class horses going over the distance of 1,200 meters on the main course.

In the co-feature that has attracted a field of seven babes, Champion Trainer John O’Brien will send out a quartet. These will include very impressive winner Headlines Again of the first juvenile which was contested on August 31. Others that will be coming from the barn of trainer John O’Brien are Creme De La Creme; Soca Synergy and newcomer Uncle Rog. Also entered in this very interesting contest punters will see Hot Rod Kashton that will be partnered by Eric Daniel for trainer Ramesh Ramroop; Red Alert with apprentice Andrew Poon in the driver’s seat for trainer Johnathan Lyder and Ridge Balgobin would pilot Authenticity for trainer Shaffique Khan.

When punters journey to Santa Rosa Park on Saturday they will witness the return of Eric Daniel to the local circuit after campaigning at the various NYRA racecourses for years. Turfites would also have the pleasure of seeing three-kilo claimer apprentice Javan Alexander booking two rides. These mounts are Quasimoto for trainer Ramesh Ramroop and Twitter King for trainer Keith Lucas.

Also on tap for the penultimate day of the 2023 racing season, punters would witness the running of the Stewards Cup for top-class horses that has attracted a quality field of ten runners with a post time slated for 4pm. In this very mouth-watering contest, John O’Brien would send out a quintet headed by triple crown winner In The Headlines that would be ridden by Tristan Phillips.

Post time for the six-race card is slated for 1.15pm.