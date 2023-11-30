$4.5m EU grants awarded to Trinidad and Tobago CSOs

Ambassador of the European Delegation to TT Peter Cavendish, centre, with (from left) partner CSOs Colleen David of Veni Apwann and Omar Mohammed of the Cropper Foundation; partner CSOs Nicole Leotaud of CANARI and Bertrand Bhikarry of Environment Tobago following the signing of the grants at the EU’s office in Port of Spain. -

The Cropper Foundation, Veni Apwann, Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) and Environment Tobago have been awarded this year's Civil Society Organisation (CSO) grants from the European Union Delegation to TT.

A media release on Wednesday said the partnership between the Cropper Foundation and Veni Apwann focuses on a project to enhance the policy and legislative engagement of CSOs. CANARI and Environment Tobago collaborate on a project centred on environmental rights, aiming to boost CSOs' capacity to advocate for and support vulnerable groups in accessing environmental information.

Ambassador Peter Cavendish, representing the European Delegation to TT, emphasised the role of CSOs in national development during a contract-signing ceremony at the EU's offices in Port of Spain. He highlighted that the selected projects would complement bilateral and regional programmes in governance and the Green Deal, serving as indicators of the valuable partnership with civil society.

The statement said the EU's overarching goal in awarding these grants is to strengthen local CSOs as independent actors fostering good governance and development. The initiative aims to contribute to an inclusive, participatory, empowered and independent civil society, saying it is crucial for promoting democratic spaces.

Cavendish said this year's grants, totalling more than $4.5 million, demonstrate the ongoing support the TT Delegation has provided to CSOs since 2014. Forty-one CSOs have received grants worth over $21 million to date.

The Cropper Foundation is a sustainable agriculture, environmental governance and education organisation for sustainable development. Veni Apwann, established in 2003, focuses on building capacity in Caribbean CSOs through training, technical support, and guidance. CANARI specialises in research, policy influence and capacity-building for participatory natural-resource governance in the Caribbean. Environment Tobago advocates for the welfare of the local environment and works towards mitigating nature-induced events.

The call for proposals started on March 7, with over 100 CSOs participating in a virtual session. Subsequently, 26 CSOs submitted proposals, with the Cropper Foundation and Veni Apwann awarded a 30-month timeline and CANARI and Environment Tobago 36 months to complete their respective projects.

A subsequent call for proposals, focusing on human rights and democracy issues, is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2024.