(UPDATED) Lynch: Paria tragedy was "no act of God"

Jerome Lynch, KC.

LAST February's tragic accident at Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd's Pointe-a-Pierre operations was not an act of God.

Paria Commission of Enquiry (CoE) chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, made his statement during a final virtual hearing held by the commission on Wednesday.

"Let's be clear. This was no act of God or mere unlucky accident."

On February 25, 2022, divers Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Christopher Boodram were doing maintenance work on a 30-inch underwater pipeline belonging to Paria when they were sucked into it. Only Boodram survived.

Lynch said, "Leave aside blame for a moment. It is imperative that we all ensure that this never happens again here or anywhere else."

On Thursday, the commission will submit its final report on the tragedy to President Christine Kangaloo.

While the final approximate cost of the CoE is $15.5 million, Lynch made it clear that the cost of the enquiry is insignificant compared to what its outcome should be.

"To be blunt. No more deaths. No more injuries. That can only be done if the parties, not just to this enquiry, but who are involved in this kind of enterprise, this kind of business, have a copy of the (final report) of the enquiry.

After mentioning the approximate cost of the CoE, Lynch hinted that some people would focus only on this.

He advised such people to put that figure into proper context "before there is too great an intake of breath."

Lynch said it is a fact there were several CoEs undertaken in TT over the last 15 years.

These include the Clico, Udecott, 1990 attempted coup and Las Alturas, which respectively racked up costs of $500, $46, $31 and $24 million when completed.

Lynch observed that the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension project CoE is already costing $11 million, and it has not held any hearings to date.

For the 16 months that the Paria CoE did its work, Lynch said a $15.5 million cost was not unreasonable.

The Prime Minister announced the CoE on March 8. In a television interview in July, Dr Rowley did not comment on newspaper reports that the cost of the CoE at that time was $15 million. He said CoEs were expensive undertakings and used the Clico CoE as an example.

Rowley said it was because of this experience that, Government's initial idea was to use a technical team to investigate and report on the Paria accident.

"This would have been much cheaper and would have been reported long ago."

That committee was to be chaired by former Energy Chamber president Eugene Tiah.

The Opposition UNC accused Tiah of having ties to the PNM.

The chamber said it had held no discussions with the Energy Ministry before Tiah was nominated. Tiah withdrew from the committee after the UNC's objections.

Rowley said some people politicised the accident before any examination of the facts happened. He added these same people are now complaining about the CoE they had demanded.

The UNC has called for the CoE's final report to be laid in Parliament.

On the contents of the report, Lynch said, "We're not at liberty to disclose this report to anyone other than the President. It is not really for me to argue otherwise."

He added that the publication of the report was for the Government to decide.

"This is a public enquiry, using public money, involving fatalities. There can be no greater driver to make this document available to the public and done as facts."

Even on the eve of the commission submitting its final report to Kangaloo, Lynch said, "Rumors of interference with this enquiry have not really abated. I want to assure you, as I did last time (in September), that there is absolutely no truth in it."

At that time, Lynch also dismissed claims that his friendship with Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, compromised his ability to function as chairman.

He said his legal experience makes it impossible for him "to be cajoled by some compromised political, commercial or financial consideration."

Lynch added, "I believe I was employed as the chairman of this enquiry because the government wanted someone completely independent, untainted, and that's what they got."

He was satisfied with the resources provided to the commission to do its work, in particular, its personnel.

Lynch praised commission secretary Sarah Sinanan and its legal team led by Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, for their yeoman service.

He also thanked Energy Minister Stuart Young for his commitment to ensuring the commission was not hampered in doing its work.

While voluntary diving standards were first introduced in TT in 1997, Lynch said valiant efforts by the TT Bureau of Standards to revise them "failed amidst squabbling by some companies with interests of their own to serve."

He lamented that for an industry such as diving, which is inherently dangerous in its operations, "there are no compulsory (diving) standards in this country.

Lynch said, "The voluntary standards are routinely ignored as they were by everyone in this tragedy."

The tragedy, he continued, had human, commercial diving and business perspectives.

"From a human perspective, this enquiry deals with the death of four men, the extraordinary escape of one man and the long-term effects on their families."

Lynch said that from the commercial diving perspective, the CoE "deals with health, safety and measures for the future."

He added that the business perspective dealt with what went wrong, why and what needs fixing.

Lynch believed that all the parties who appeared before the commission were as transparent as they should have been.

"I have found nothing to give us concern that has not been made public during the course of the enquiry."

Responding to e-mailed questions about why neither Young nor former Heritage Petroleum CEO Arlene Chow did not appear before the commission, Lynch said neither of them said anything controversial that the commission felt warranted their appearance.

He added this did not stop other legal counsel who appeared before the commission from asking that consideration be given for Young or Chow to give evidence before the commission.