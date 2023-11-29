Towards peaceful Guyana-V'zuela resolution

Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali - File photo/Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As tensions escalate between Guyana and Venezuela ahead of the Bolivarian Republic's December 3 referendum on the 1899 Arbitral Award, Guyana is intensifying its military preparedness.

The referendum hopes to annul the boundary established between then British Guyana and Venezuela, potentially leading to the creation of a new Venezuelan state. Guyana's concerns about territorial integrity have prompted military readiness.

The proximity of TT, with only seven miles separating the two countries, raises apprehensions about Venezuela's intentions, especially given its population of 25 million compared to TT's 1.5 million.

The geopolitical implications of a post-referendum Venezuela with expansionist ambitions could extend beyond the Guyana-Venezuela border dispute, potentially impacting neighbouring nations.

The international community will closely monitor developments, emphasising the importance of diplomatic efforts to prevent regional instability. The situation underscores the need for a peaceful resolution and highlights the delicate balance in the geopolitics of the South American region.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail