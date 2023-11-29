Sunity Maharaj laments failure to develop economy

Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. File photo/Jeff K Mayers. -

INDEPENDENT Senator Sunity Maharaj has lamented that successive governments have failed to properly develop the economy.

She made this observation on Tuesday, during debate on a private motion in the Senate on the Dragon gas deal with Venezuela.

The motion was filed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

While Maharaj did not agree with some of the statements Mark made in his earlier contribution, she acknowledged the need for governments to be transparent in managing the natural resources of a country

"Governments are the managers of the assets that belong to the people."

She said the public has a right to know how those assets are managed.

Reflecting on Energy Minister Stuart Young's response to Mark. Maharaj was comforted by Young's assurance that Government would be transparent about progress on the Dragon deal.

She understood Young's explanation about the sensitivity of these negotiations because TT has a lot riding on them.

While saying, "We have failed to develop the economy," Maharaj said this was not the time for people to be blaming each other for what was done or not done in the past.

"We have to find a way to build out the economy and carry the ship to safe harbour."

Maharaj acknowledged the geopolitical challenges Trinidad and Tobago could face if the US were to reimpose sanctions on Venezuela if it does not hold free elections in 2024.

She observed there was also a challenge posed by Venezuela's referendum on December 3 on its efforts to claim Guyana's Essequibo region.

While she did not know if military action could happen on this front, Maharaj hinted that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro could use "talk of war" to build political support for his government ahead of elections.

Maharaj also felt in the context of one country seeking to acquire another's territory, TT should "finally recognise the state of Palestine."

Senate President Nigel De Freitas told her that issue was not connected to the debate.