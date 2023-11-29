SporTT: Fixing lights at Larry Gomes, Manny Ramjohn stadia 'on the cards'

File photo of SporTT chairman Douglas Camacho. Photo by Lincoln Holder

CHAIRMAN of the Sport Company of TT Douglas Camacho said the floodlights at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima and the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella are scheduled to be fixed.

Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) matches this season at the Larry Gomes Stadium have been scheduled to start either 3 pm or 3.30 pm to avoid the matches ending in darkness.

Both stadia were built for the FIFA Under-17 Boys World Cup in 2001.

Camacho is hoping funds will be released by the Ministry of Finance soon to start the projects. "Money will start being released, because after the budget it takes a while before they start to release funds, but it is definitely one of the areas of particular focus we have for fiscal 2023/2024...That is on the cards for sure."

The Coca-Cola Boys East zone Intercol final on November 21 between San Juan North Secondary and Arima North Secondary at Larry Gomes Stadium, which kicked off at 3.30 pm, ended in darkness as the penalty shootout went on longer than anticipated. A total of 32 kicks were taken, before Arima North won 15-14.

On November 17, at the same venue, Hillview College were crowned SSFL East Zone Boys Under-20 champions at Larry Gomes Stadium with a 1-0 win over St George's College. By the time the ceremony was held, the light was fading badly.

Night matches in Arima in the TT Premier Football League last season had to be played at the Arima Velodrome because of the lighting issue at Larry Gomes.

The Government gave priority to the Hasely Crawford Stadium in 2023 because it was one of the main venues for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games held in TT in August. The work done at Hasely Crawford Stadium included the scoreboard, the seating in the covered section and the washrooms.