Patriotic Iwer's intention was noble

Iwer George -

THE EDITOR: I reverence our national anthem so I am in no way attempting to sanction Neil Iwer George's use of the national anthem in his song, but I really would pay anything to see what the reaction at a fete would have been.

Have you ever been at a sports bar watching the Olympics and our anthem is being played as one of our victorious athletes, like Richard "Torpedo" Thompson or Keshorn Walcott, is on the podium? Attention? Some people are still cussing how he could get pip on the line.

My first experience at a Soca Monarch final was the year Naya George did Trinidad. Wow, Trini not easy, they are proud of who they are. The Oval was "lit" with every refrain of Trinidad – "where are my people." People were dressed for the occasion: red, white, black; flag in hand.

The song resonated with the young and even the not so young like myself. Trini to de Bone, Portrait of Trinidad and Nah Leaving are more in my league.

I think Iwer was trying to recapture that experience.

I honestly believe Iwer is not necessarily prolific but he is one of the most patriotic soca artistes around. His intention was noble. But in true Iwer style he humbled himself, if only for the children.

For his withdrawal of the anthem from the song to "hold water," however, he would have to remove the introductory refrain – "attention."

Trinidad on fire...

As a thought, maybe Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) can start its flight with the playing of the national anthem so those thousands of Carnival visitors who never heard it before can get a taste of our anthem.

Wishing you a best 2024 season, Iwer.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando