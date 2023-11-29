Only 1 solution to murder rate

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher -

THE EDITOR: For 2023 we have seen the murder rate reach 500 and more. This has to be a frightening figure and it clearly shows the government is losing the war against crime.

With that being said, it is time for the Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher to admit she has failed in carrying out her duties. Her failure, however, is not totally her fault, but is due to a government lacking the political will to fight crime. And it is clear we have a Minister of National Security failing in his job and who must be removed.

Further to this, the Prime Minister continues to operate as though all is well. He continues to be the head of a government that oversees high murder rates year after year, and fails to stop the rise.

Therefore, the only solution for our nation is for the government to call a general election and let the people decide. This nation has been rocked by gruesome murders, robberies, home invasions and other serious crimes.

It is time for our country to return to some form of normalcy and this can happen with a general election and a new government.

BRIAN BAIG

legal officer, UNC