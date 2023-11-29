NPTA calls for programme for deviant girls after Signal Hill school fight

Walter Stewart -

NEW National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) president Walter Stewart has proposed that an initiative similar to the Military-Led Academic Training (MiLAT) programme be implemented to address deviant behaviour among female students.

He gave the proposal on Wednesday after last Friday’s incident in which a group of female students at the Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago, assaulted one of their classmates.

A two-minute video of the incident went viral.

Last week, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced at a news conference that disruptive students will not be left unsupervised after expulsion but will be enrolled in the MiLAT programme as part of the ministry’s mandatory policy to clamp down on anti-social behaviour within the education system.

She said student misconduct was a major concern of her ministry and noted that students prone to violent behaviour would not be allowed to distract others.

On Wednesday, Stewart noted Signal Hill Secondary has had several successes within recent times, including being on the Caribbean merit list for its achievements in certain disciplines in the CXC and CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations).

“It is really heart-wrenching to understand that a school with so many successes could have among its peers a minority of students who will be engaged in deviant behaviour," he told Newsday.

“That’s why in our recent appeal to the Minister of Education, whilst we applauded her for the initiative of the MiLAT programme among males, we did emphasise as well the need, importance, necessity for having such a programme among females.”

Stewart observed quite a number of students involved in the fight were females.

“So that there needs to be some kind of programme in place to handle our deviant female students as well.”

He commended the school for taking action.

“I am told that punitive measures were already put in place, the matter is in the hands of the police and all of the offenders, from our information, our reports, have been duly punished.”

Stewart said the NPTA is of the view that once students “run afoul of what is the required norm, punitive action should be immediately taken.”