Mark: We have an energy crisis

Senator Wade Mark - File photo/Sureash Cholai

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark has claimed there is an energy crisis in Trinidad and Tobago.

He questioned whether the Dragon gas deal with Venezuela will solve this crisis

Mark made these statements when he opened debate ona private motion on the Dragon gas deal in the Senate on Tuesday.

In it, he called on the Government to provide a detailed account of its approach to this project involving entities such as Shell, the National Gas Company, Venezuela and the US government.

He said, "Our energy sector is in crisis."

He claimed this was due to mismanagement of the sector by the PNM over the last eight years.

While the UNC welcomed any effort to source additional natural gas for the sector, Mark was uncertain whether all those efforts should be put into the Dragon gas deal.

After reiterating the UNC's claims that it is was wrong for Energy Minister Stuart Young to be involved in the Dragon negotiations, Mark asked, "What commitments has he made on behalf of the people of TT?"

He observed that whenever Young signs documents,certain influential people applaud him for doing so, but claimed no one has ever seen those documents.

"No one has seen what the honourable minister has signed."

He accused Young of acting like a frequent flyer between Venezuela and the US, "going here, there and everywhere."

Mark claimed Young was not competent to be involved in energy negotiations of this nature.

He asked whether Young was undermining the National Gas Corporation (NGC) or acting as an agent of multinational energy company Shell.

The Dragon deal between TT and Venezuela was first signed in August 2018. Those involved included energy Shell, Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, and the NGC.

Mark said the Dragon deal comes with geopolitical risks as well as risks for TT's economic future.

He recalled that in October, the US lifted some sanctions on Venezuela, which allowed TT to pursue the Dragon deal.

He said the US government has given Venezuela until November 30 to ensure steps have been taken to hold free elections there next year.

Iif the US reimposes sanctions against Venezuela, he warned, the Dragon deal would be scuttled.

Mark also observed that Venezuela will hold a referendum on December 3 on claiming the Essequibo region of Guyana. He said no one can predict the outcome of that referendum or what action Venezuela would take as a result of it, and asked if the referendum could affect the Dragon deal too.

He reiterated the UNC's claim that Government is not being transparent about the deal.

"We are facing a national tragedy. Let's light up the place and bring transparency."