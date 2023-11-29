Lynch: Paria diving tragedy 'no act of God'

Jerome Lynch, KC.

THE Paria Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into last February's fatal diving accident at Paria Fuel Trading Company's Pointe-a-Pierre facilities has an approximate final cost of $15.5 million.

Commission chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, gave this estimate at a final, virtual hearing that the commission held on Wednesday.

Its final report on the tragedy is due to be submitted to President Christine Kangaloo on Thursday.

Lynch described this estimated final cost as reasonable in comparison to other CoEs.

He reminded the public that more important than the cost is the truth contained in the report's 380 pages.

"This (the tragedy) was no act of God."

Lynch lamented that efforts by the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS) to establish clear guidelines for commercial diving had been stymied by squabbling by different companies seeking their own agendas.

He hoped that a major outcome arising from the implementation of the findings of the report would be no more deaths, injuries or repeat of last February's tragic circumstances.

On February 25, 2022, divers Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Christopher Boodram were sucked into a a 30-inch underwater pipeline belonging to Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd on which they were doing maintenance work. Only Boodram survived.