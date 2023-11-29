Gosine fires Pleasantville to girls intercol semis

Pleasantville Secondary's Nikita Gosine skips over the tackle of Luann Craig of Five Rivers Secondary School in their Coca-Cola girls intercol quarter-final, at the Larry Gomes Stadium. Arima on Wednesday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Pleasantville Secondary advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 Coca-Cola girls' national intercol competition with a slender 1-0 win over East zone champions Five Rivers Secondary at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Pleasantville team, which is spearheaded by the coaching trio of Joel Maloney, Kyle Small and calypsonian Brian London, will now play Tobago champions Scarborough Secondary in the semi-final on Sunday. Scarborough are blessed with the attacking pair of J'Eleisha Alexander and Talia Martin, both of whom have been named in coach Richard Hood's provisional squad for the TT women's team's Concacaf Gold Cup qualifier versus Mexico on December 5.

Pleasantville also have star quality within their ranks in the form of national youth player Nikita Gosine. The talented 13-year-old Gosine was in a class of her own in the quarter-final, and it was her 20th minute goal which settled the contest.

In a scrappy second half, Gosine threatened on several occasions to extend Pleasantville's advantage in the game with her persistent long-range shooting. On the hour mark, Gosine saw an ambitious free kick from 35-plus yards just deflected wide by a Five Rivers defender.

Gosine's skill and close control also had a small posse of Pleasantville fans, which included her parents, jumping out of their seats. Gosine was intent on putting on a show, and she showed opposing right back Ahmeeda Bowman her slick dancing feet on more than occasion in the second half. Pleasantville dictated most of the play, with Gosine absolutely bossing proceedings as she took on any Five Rivers player brave enough to try stopping her.

Even with Gosine's dominance, Five Rivers had a glorious chance to draw level in the 68th minute, but defender Mikalah Guerero made a brilliant retreating block to stop a goalward prod by attacker Lu Ann Craig. Eight minutes later, in the last piece of notable action, Pleasantville goalkeeper Janike Ramoutar sped off her line quickly to stop a slick through pass intended for Janella Walcott.

In the end, Five Rivers' efforts did not yield any rewards as Pleasantville set up a rematch of their Big 5 semis with Scarborough. This time around, the Pleasantville team will hope Gosine and company can deliver a knockout punch to the Tobago champions.

Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School will play St Joseph's Convent (PoS) in Sunday's other semi-final.