Expert urges TTPFL clubs to build a brand

Sport analyst Dr Roy McCree -

Senior fellow at the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES) Dr Roy McCree said local professional football teams need to rethink their management structure and marketing strategies.

He said this is essential to not only attract more spectators, but also grow their brand locally, and by extension, increase the extrinsic value of the league to regional and international audiences.

McCree was speaking at Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic Centre (PFCC) FC’s media day at Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin on November 21.

He reminded club members and players that sport is a billion-dollar industry. McCree believes if clubs modernise and focus on enhancing their public image, in communities and nationally, they will see an increase in spectators, sponsors and revenue.

“Is it time now for a fan club or a club of supporters that defines the professional setup elsewhere?” he asked. “Club supporters have a football function, a psychological and political function to support the team, and an economic function to buy club merchandise.

“Across the TTPFL, you look at the television, you look at the stands and you try to find the crowd and spectators, and that remains a problem.”

McCree drew reference to school and domestic club football from the 1960s to 1980s, when matches would generate thousands of spectators at venues like the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair and Skinner Park in San Fernando.

He reflected on the 1963 Intercol final between QRC and St Mary’s, which McCree said attracted almost 30,000 spectators at the Oval. Another similar clash between St Benedict’s College and Fatima drew 20,000 to the south venue, in 1965.

“Something has happened in our football at all levels – school, club and national.

"The internet has its own advantages and disadvantages. There’s a problem of crowd support at all levels of our football. It is challenged that, at the club level, if it is you want a source of funding and particularly the issue of merchandising, you need a fan or support base.”

Merchandising, McCree said, is a major source of revenue for pro teams everywhere.

“It is my hope that in the not too distant future that we can see a shop selling merchandise for Point Fortin Civic Centre, so I can come and get a cup, teacup, glass, t-shirt, bags, necklaces and so on with ex- and current players’ names on it.

"For that is something that we should rethink our realm of possibility to do.”

McCree has a PhD in Sociology of Sport (Leicester University, UK), MSc in Sociology (UWI) and a bachelor's in French, Spanish and Sociology, also from UWI.

McCree also spoke on the challenges of club management. He said while one of the main issues remains player recruitment, player retention and player performance, the same can be said for management personnel.

“Historically, throughout the county, and even nationally, football has been managed by ex-players with a great commitment to the game. That has been a model that continues with PFCC.

“But in a professional setup, it’s a problem when you have ex-players who are 60, 70 and 80 being charged with the responsibility to manage a pro team and deal with the issues of marketing and sponsorship."

He cited four-time Pro league champions San Juan Jabloteh, who pulled out of the ongoing TT Premier Football League season, which kicked off last Friday, owing to financial shortcomings.

“We know what has happened with San Juan Jabloteh, established in 1973, and they have had to pull out of the pro league because of funding issues. But at the base of that are also management and marketing issues. Team management is the challenge we face going forward."

McCree credited Heritage Petroleum for taking on PFCC’s sponsorship role and urged the players to recognise the importance of the company’s input into the promising football careers.