Evin Lewis cracks whirlwind century in Bago T10

Evin Lewis -

EVIN Lewis cracked a century for Pirate's Bay Raiders in a victory over Pigeon Point Skiers, in the Dream11 Bago T10 Blast at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground, Scarborough on Wednesday.

Lewis struck five fours and 13 sixes in his innings of 106 off just 32 deliveries to propel Raiders to a massive 176/7 in ten overs. Captain and Tobagonian Navin Stewart hit 26 off ten balls.

Jason Persaud grabbed 3/25 in two overs for Skiers, Joshua Yorke took 2/22 in two overs and Teshawn Castro picked up 2/30 in two overs.

In response, Skiers could only manage 106/7 in ten overs as Raiders won by 70 runs. Former West Indies Under-19 cricketer Mbeki Joseph hit 25 and Akiel Clarke made 21 not out.

Shaquille Duncan snatched 3/22 in two overs and Xavair Reid took 2/8 in two overs as Raiders maintained their quality form in the tournament.

In the first match on Wednesday it was a close contest between King's Bay Royals and Mt Irvine Surfers. Royals posted 100/5 in ten overs batting first wih Amir Jangoo leading the way with 40 not out and Kristopher Ramsaran pitching in with 21 not out.

Surfers fell short closing on 95/4 as Royals won by five runs. Kirstan Kallicharan and Cephas Cooper, former West Indies Under-19 players, tried to keep Surfers in the match with 52 and 32 respectively, but Chadeon Raymond's 2/12 ensured victory for the Royals.

Preliminary matches will continue from Thursday–Saturday and the final is scheduled for Sunday.

Summarised Scores:

PIRATE'S BAY RAIDERS 176/7 (10 overs) (Evin Lewis 106, Navin Stewart 26; Jason Persaud 3/25, Joshua Yorke 2/22, Teshawn Castro 2/30) vs PIGEON PT SKIERS 106/7 (10 overs) (Mbeki Joseph 25, Akiel Clarke 21 not out; Shaquille Duncan 3/22, Xavair Reid 2/8). Raiders won by 70 runs.

KING'S BAY ROYALS 100/5 (10 overs) (Amir Jangoo 40 not out, Kristopher Ramsaran 21 not out) vs MT IRVINE SURFERS 95/4 (10 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 52, Cephas Cooper 32; Chadeon Raymond 2/12). Royals won by five runs.

Thursday's Fixtures:

No Man's Land Explorers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, noon

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pirate's Bay Raiders, 2.30 pm