Vital to embrace digital transformation

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: There is widespread agreement among thought leaders that embracing digital transformation is crucial for economic development. The digital divide is a real concern, and countries not taking steps will fall behind. TT, with over a million smartphone users, is well positioned for this transformation.

The move toward a cashless society brings convenience, efficiency and security, boosting the economy and individual lifestyles. While challenges exist, they can be addressed through effective change-management processes. Encouraging financial inclusion, addressing cybersecurity, and fostering trust are essential.

The leaders in our society must bear a patriotic responsibility to prevent digital division and ensure our society progresses.

RP YOUNG

via e-mail