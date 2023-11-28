Local MMA star Walkins submits V’zuelan at CUFF 18

Jamaican Shiaeine Blake hits Suriname's Petrono Poketi a suplex during Cuff Championships, at the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex, Tacarigua on Saturday. - DANIEL PRENTICE

LOCAL mixed martial arts star Joash Walkins won the main event at Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting (CUFF) 18, which punched off at the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex, Tacarigua on Saturday.

The 11-bout card was highlighted by the professional fight between Walkins and Venezuelan Guillermo Salazar. Walkins delighted local fans with victory via submission in the first round.

It was an enthralling evening of MMA action, including a stunning suplex by Jamaican Shiaeine Blake over Petrono Poeketi of Suriname in a fight that went the distance.

Six fights in total were held for championship titles and five exhibition bouts took place.

Among the other TT fighters who came out on top were Jeremy Rodolfo, who defeated Jamaican Maleek Pommells by a split decision in an amateur fight.

Two TT fighters got the better off Venezuelan opponents in exhibtion bouts as Kadaine Hope (technical knockout) and Alex Khan (knockout) defeated Michael Gibori and Harvey Gimenez respectively.

In all-TT showdowns, Nolan Bandoo beat Jo Williams by submission and Rockyne Cornwall was a winner over Mark Sargent also by submission.

In the last exhibtion bout, Jamaican Tyrece Thompson was too strong for TT’s Stephan Gardner winning by technical knockout (TKO)

In the other professional match-ups, American Steven Herbert defeated Venezuelan Hermes Alfonzo by TKO; Canadian Hadi Abdul outlasted TT’s Jevon Jobe by submission; Jamaican Shiaeine Blake was victorious over Petrono Poeketi of Suriname by an unanimous decision and Guyanese Corwin D’Anjou emerged with the win over Canadian Nicholas Araujo by knockout.