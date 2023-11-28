Labidco partners with Nedco for business accelerator programme

Nedco chairman Clarry Benn, left, Nedco CEO Calvin Maurice, Labour Minister and MP for La Brea Stephen Mc Clashie, Labidco general manager (Ag) Terrence Boodoosingh and Labidco chairman Dr Joseph Khan at the MoU signing on Friday. -

The La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd (Labidco) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (Nedco) to be a partner institution for the Business Accelerator Programme on Friday.

A release from Labidco said the partnership is expected to attract and provide support for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs with growth potential in the community of La Brea and enable sustainable businesses to develop and grow.

“Successful participants will also be given the opportunity to access competitively priced and readily available commercial space on Labidco’s industrial estate for small and micro sustainable-type enterprises,” the release said.

Labidco general manager (Ag) Terrence Boodoosingh welcomed the partnership, saying it reaffirms the company’s commitment to sustainable development and provides opportunities to empower youth.

“It also allows Labidco the opportunity to support the development of local small and micro sustainable enterprises that will positively impact the economy in the community of La Brea and, by extension, the country.”

Nedco CEO Calvin Maurice said the collaboration marked a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to foster entrepreneurship and support sustainable business growth in La Brea and the nation.