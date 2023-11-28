Beaten Barrackpore man, 25, dies in hospital

The 25-year-old man who was beaten with a piece of iron on November 18 at a bar in Barrackpore has died.

Newsday learned that Antonio "Russian" Manickchand, of Rees Road in Barrackpore, died at around 4 am on Tuesday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Manickchand's mother Cassie Manickchand confirmed this on Tuesday.

Since the attack, Manickchand had been on life support.

The attack happened at around 11.50 pm on Saturday outside a bar on Kanhai Trace North where he was liming with other people.

The suspected attacker, who lives in the area, walked up to Manickchand and hit him on the head. Manickchan lost consciousness and collapsed, but the man continued to hit him.

His mother was nearby, and his father was inside the bar playing cards.

Manickhand was taken to the Princes Town district health facility, where he was stabilised, then transferred to the hospital.

The suspect, who lives in the area, left. He has since gone into hiding.

Barrackpore and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts can call the Barrackpore police station police station at 654-0609 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.