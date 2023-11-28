AC PoS, Club Sando to battle in WoLF final

AC PoS's Naomie Guerra, centre, screens the ball from her Trincity Nationals rival in the Women's League Football semis at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Sunday. - WoLF

Athletic Club (AC) Port of Spain advanced to the Women’s League Football (WoLF) final after they clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit to conquer Trincity Nationals 4-3 in semi-final two at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Sunday.

Two quick goals in the 29th and 31st minutes from Leeann Kirby gave Trincity Nationals an early cushion.

Seven minutes later, Naomi Guerra pulled one back for AC Port of Spain to make it 2-1.

Trincity were then reduced to ten players as referee Trenton Toney gave Shenelle Warrick her second yellow card in first-half stoppage time.

Undeterred, Trincity regained their two-goal advantage just before the break as Jonelle Warrick found the back of the net.

In the second period, AC Port of Spain reduced the deficit as Rea Belgrave slotted one home in the 50th minute. Tamara Johnson then levelled the score in the 72nd minute, setting up a dramatic finish.

AC Port of Spain made their numerical advantage count and scored the go-ahead goal courtesy Shakeema Forestine in the 77th.

Just after Forestine scored the winner, Trincity coach Joel Warrick, who was yellow-carded in the 46th, received his second yellow, and was given marching orders by Toney in the 78th minute.

In the other semi-final, Club Sando defeated Defence Force 2-1.

Goals by Alexcia Ali and Dennecia Prince put Club Sando in control. Aaliyah Prince trimmed the deficit late, but Club Sando held on for the win.

Losing semi-finalists Trincity and Defence Force play for third place.