250 chosen by random draw for HDC homes

Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis - File photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has selected 250 of its 190,000-plus applicants, by random draw, to be screened to become homeowners.

The draw was aired live on TTT on Tuesday morning and included applicants from east, central and south Trinidad.

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said transparency is a core principle of the government and has “found its way as a major theme in the national development strategy.”

She said the live draw was an example of this, as it ensures “all applicants have a fair chance of selection."

They will be considered for the allocation of "two and three-bedroom apartments, townhouses or single-family units (at) Bon Air North in Arouca, Oasis Gardens, Chaguanas, Carlton Place, San Fernando, Cypress Hill, San Fernando and Lake View, La Fortune, Point Fortin.

“All selected will begin screening to assess their eligibility to access and afford housing units under the policies.”

Robinson-Regis said the government puts people first, and the 190,000-plus HDC applicants trust that the government can provide “modern, hurricane-proof, aesthetically designed, affordable, well-appointed houses.”

She said for 2023, the HDC has housed 469 families thus far, and it aims to build 3,606 new houses in 2024.

She said the HDC and the government will continue to show their commitment to providing homes for people free of bias, favouritism and discrimination.