22 Venezuelans held in Erin for illegal entry

File photo -

South Western Division police detained 22 Venezuelans, including seven minors, on Monday for illegally entering Trinidad.

A police statement on Tuesday said Cedros and Erin police went to Erin Beach, where they met sub-Lieut Diaz and other Coast Guard officers, as well as customs officer II Richie Roopnarine and other members of Customs and Excise Division, who handed over the immigrants.

The Venezuelans were arrested after their vessel was intercepted off the Erin beachfront.

It was reported that others from the boat ran into some nearby bushes.

The joint team found them about 400 feet from the Buenos Ayres Main Road.

A total of 11 males and 11 females were detained.

They were taken to the Erin and Cedros police stations for safekeeping pending further enquiries.

PCs Collins and Gopual and WPC Downing carried out the exercise.