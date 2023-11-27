T&TEC: 'Incident' at IPP caused Sunday-night outages

The T&TEC on Park Street, Port of Spain, during the February 2022 Trinidad-wide blackout. - JEFF K MAYERS

THE Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) says "an incident" at one of its independent power producers (IPP) led to brief outages in some areas of Trinidad on Sunday night.

Just before 9.30 pm, areas including Laventille, San Juan, Curepe, Tunapuna, Chaguanas, Penal and La Brea, among others, lost power. Electricity returned by 10 pm.

Speaking to Newsday on Monday afternoon, T&TEC's assistant corporate communications manager Clare Cooper-Vincent said the outages were caused by "an incident at one of our IPPs." She did not specify.

She added that only a "small percentage" of customers were affected and the issue was quickly resolved.

No further details were provided.

From Saturday night into Sunday morning, the IPP Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) had a planned shutdown and T&TEC said its systems were back to normal on Sunday.

It added that there were no outages during the shutdown.