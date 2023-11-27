Successors mourn ex-Fyzabad MP Sanderson

Arthur Sanderson, former NAR Minister

FYZABAD MP Dr Lackram Bodoe paid tribute to one of his predecessors, Arthur Sanderson, 74, who died recently.

In a Facebook post, Bodoe said, "A former MP for Fyzabad, Mr Sanderson served his country and constituency well."

He added that after leaving office, Sanderson "remained committed to the growth and development of Fyzabad."

Parliament's website says Sanderson was the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) MP from January 12, 1987-November 19, 1991.

From February 8, 1988-November 19, 1991, he served as parliamentary secretary in the Settlements and Public utilities ministry.

Another former Fyzabad MP, Chandresh Sharma, also paid tribute, recalling that he and Sanderson were considered as candidates for Fyzabad in 1986.

Sharma was a candidate for Basdeo Panday's United Labour Front (ULF) and Sanderson ran for the Democratic Action Congress (DAC).

The two were among the four parties which had formed the NAR. The others were the Tapia House Movement and the Organisation for National Reconstruction.

Sharma said because of an agreement on the division of constituencies that the parties forming the NAR would contest, Sanderson was chosen to stand in Fyzabad.

He added that Sanderson contested Fyzabad as an independent candidate in the 1991 general election, but Sharma won the seat that year for the UNC.

Before contesting the 1986 election, he said, Sanderson was a councillor in the Siparia Regional Corporation.

Sharma agreed with Bodoe on Sanderson's commitment to the constituency, even after retiring from active politics.

"He never lost touch with the community."

Sharma recalled that as MP, he interacted several times with Sanderson on how to improve the quality of life of the people of Fyzabad.

He believed it was important for MPs to have cordial relationships with their predecessors and to tap into the wealth of knowledge they possess for the betterment of their constituency. Sharma was uncertain whether such a practice was followed by any other MP.

Former La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre joined Bodoe and Sharma in sending condolences to Sanderson's family and friends.

Olivierre said Sanderson was more than a former MP.

"He epitomized the spirit of his community."

She agreed with Bodoe and Sharma on Sanderson's commitment to Fyzabad, in and out of politics. Olivierre said Sanderson always advocated for community development, social justice and social equity.

"He had a vision for Fyzabad and he never stopped working towards attaining it."

Olivierre said his signature project was Sanderson Park.

She described it as "a jewel which Fyzabad needs to maintain as it has the potential to bring sustainable development to the Fyzabad community.

"His passing is a great loss and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him."