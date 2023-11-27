Steel and ivory in the Kafe

Kern Sumerville -

The second instalment of the Steel Plus series comes off this Wednesday at Kafe Blue on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Billed as Steel and Ivory, the Pan in the Kafe production will celebrate the music of two of this country’s top musicians in Pelham Goddard and David Rudder.

Popularly called PG, Goddard is a composer, arranger, writer and sometimes singer, while Rudder is known to be a lyricist par excellence.

The two men have been working together since the early days of soca music. They shared many moments in the studio together with Rudder putting lyrics to PG’s compositions. From the days of Charlie Roots and beyond with countless hits/classics under their belts, a media release said.

Steel and Ivory will feature Kern Sumerville on pan and Wayne Guerra on keyboards. Joining them on stage will be Dean Williams (guitar), Richard Joseph (drums), Kenneth Clarke (percussions) and Russell Durity (bass).

Another musician of note, Clyde Lightening George will also make an appearance. George is known as a double tenor pan jazz performer, arranger, composer and an ambassador.

He is one of very few pannists who plays with three or four sticks and has taken the pan to jazz clubs around the world with his band Steelin’ Jazz.

Steel and Ivory’s special guest is Marilyn Williams who will do one of PG’s Christmas compositions along with her timeless classic Ribbons.

The show starts at 8 pm and promises to be just as good as the first one held in September, the release said.