Paul, Costa-Ramirez most outstanding cyclists for 2023

Medallists, from left, Surinam's Jair Tjon, silver, Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul, gold, and Colombia's Kevin Quintero, bronze pose with their cycling track men's sprint medals at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on October 26. - AP PHOTO

Foreign-based pro cyclists Nicholas Paul and Alexi Costa-Ramirez were named Most Outstanding Male and Female cyclists for 2023 respectively at the TT Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) National Awards on Saturday.

At the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, Paul (Central Sports) and Costa-Ramirez (Heatwave) were honoured for their competitive achievements over the past year.

Paul was TT’s standout cyclist on all fronts as he copped sprint gold at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games (El Salvador), sprint gold and keirin silver at the UCI Nations Cup (Canada) and double gold at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships (Argentina).

He then became TT’s most decorated man on two wheels with his second World Championships medal by capturing sprint silver (Scotland). Paul concluded his 2023 season with sprint gold and keirin silver at the Pan Am Games (Chile) last month.

Costa-Ramirez however, did not have such a decorated year but did well to churn out important performances on the local, regional and international stage.

She was crowned national criterium and road race champion, earned omnium silver at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships and just missed out on another omnium medal at the Pan American Games.

Additionally, endurance rider Akil Campbell was presented with the President’s Cup award.

Junior cyclists Syndel Samaroo and Makaira Wallace (both of JLD Academy) were also recognised for they stellar display at the August Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), held in TT.

Samaroo pedalled to sprint silver and keirin bronze while Wallace got women’s keirin silver and 500m time trial bronze. Another cyclist, Danell James was also rewarded for his CYG sprint bronze.

Rigtech Sonics was named Club of the Year while several special awards were distributed to European based pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell.

Addressing the awardees were Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis and TTCF president Rowena Williams.

Awards

U7 Boys - Ryan Shepperd (Rigtech Sonics)

U7 Girls - Salome Bayley (Madonna Wheelers)

U9 Girls - Xhariya Alexander (Madonna Wheelers)

U9 Boys - Taariq Guevara (Vapor Wake)

U11 Boys - Reon Shepperd (Rigtech Sonics)

U11 Girls - Scarlett Thorne (Arima Wheelers)

U13 Boys - Adeosei Lewis (Vapor Wake)

U13 Girls Melina Lopez (Rigtech Sonics)

Timymites

Men - Kafele De Sormeaux (Arima Wheelers)

Women - Shameka Hoyte (Vapor Wake)

Juvenile

Men - Javon Ramroop (Evolution)

Women - Kyra Williams (Vapor Wake)

Junior

Men - Jadian Neaves (Raiders)

Women - Makaira Wallace (JLD)

Masters

70+ - Kelvin Caesar (Southclaine)

50-59 - Ronald Melville (Raiders)

60-69 - Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird International)

40-49 - Richard Carvalho (Heatwave)

U-23

Men - Liam Trempte (Raiders)

Women - Adrianna Seyjagat (Arima Wheelers)

Elite

Men - Akil Campbell (PSL)

Women - Cheyenne Awai (Heatwave)

Special Award

President’s Cup Akil Campbell

Most Outstanding Cyclist

Men Nicholas Paul (Central Sports)

Women Alexi Costa-Ramirez (Heatwave)

Club of the Year- Rigtech Sonics

Special Awards (outstanding contribution to cycling)

Wesley Williams

Teniel Campbell

Maria Gooding

Sheldon Weekes

Special contribution to Trinbago 2023 CYG

Carl Williams

Gregory D’Andrade

Roger Frontin

Claire Orr

Patricia Le Blanc

Outstanding Junior Cyclists at CYG

Syndell Samaroo (JLD)

Makaira Wallace (JLD)

Danell James (Arima Wheelers)

Special Recognition

Kanika Paul-Payne

Marsha Trempte

Phoebe Sandy

Best Dressed Cyclist

Female Kyra Williams

Male Adeose Lewis & Taariq Guevara