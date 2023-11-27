Moruga man, 52, missing since Friday

-

The search resumed on Monday morning for the 52-year-old man from Moruga who went missing on Friday when he left home to clear a piece of land in a forested area.

Someone last spoke to Kevin Heeraman Ranoo of Rock River by phone on Friday afternoon, when he said he was in the Trinity area and was preparing to leave.

A relative told Newsday on Monday, “He left in his van and passed through Edward Trace (in Basse Terre Village, Moruga). It seems that after he reached a certain place, he parked his van and went on foot.

“The van was found, but his phone is now going straight to voicemail.

"My uncle last spoke to him on Friday at around 3 pm, and he said he was wrapping up to leave.

"A crew went to Fox Trace in Rock River this morning to search.”

The relative added that Ranoo returned to Trinidad about two years ago after living in Canada for about 25 years.

Over the weekend, members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat joined Ranoo’s family and friends to search for him.

Anyone with information on Ranoo’s whereabouts can call the Moruga Police Station at 656-7030 or 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or contact any police station.