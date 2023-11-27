Man's body found off Port of Spain Waterfront

File photo of the International Waterfront Complex.

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found floating in the sea near the International Waterfront Complex on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain on Monday morning.

They said at about 8 am, they retrieved the body with the assistance of coast guard officers.

After initial checks, police said the man's body bore no signs of violence.

Witnesses said the body might have been that of a socially displaced man who would frequently sleep at the waterfront.

Police, however, are still investigating the death.

The body has been moved to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done pending identification.