Man charged in MovieTowne murder

File photo -

A man has been charged with the murder of Odell Samuel who was shot to death near MovieTowne, Port of Spain, on November 19.

Samuel, 27, was killed while standing at a bus shed along the Audrey Jeffers Highway.

Police reports say a white car pulled up alongside him and a gunman emerged. The assailant fired several shots at Samuel who died at the scene.

Anthony Caruth, 32, was arrested in connection with the incident on November 21, by Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One officers.

He was charged on November 27, following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

Investigations were spearheaded by Snr Supt Singh, Supt Douglas, and supervised by W/ASP (Ag) Bridglal, Insp Mongroo and Insp (Ag) Ramsumair, all of HBI, Region One.

Caruth was expected to appear in court on Monday to answer the murder charge.