Man, 58, dies in Tobago crash

File photo - Photo by David Reid

A 58-year-old Tobago man is Tobago’s latest road fatality.

Samuel Wilkinson was killed while trying to cross the Claude Noel Highway on Sunday night. Wilkinson, from Milford Road, Hampden in Lowlands, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near the Lowlands Mall.

Police report said the fatal collision occurred at around 7.15 p.m. They said Wilkinson tried to cross the highway from north to south but was hit by a Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a Delaford man.

Shirvan Road police responded. The body was examined by a district medical officer and removed to the Scarborough mortuary pending a post-mortem.

Investigations are ongoing.