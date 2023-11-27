Judge frees two men of 2010 murder, slams cop, JP

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds.

TWO men charged with a 2010 murder in Carenage have been freed by a High Court judge.

Dylkael "Blow" Charles, of Sea View Hill, Carenage, and Ryan “Bunjo” Richardson were before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds in a judge-only trial.

On Monday, the judge delivered her not-guilty verdicts in favour of the two men. In her ruling, the judge said the State was unable to prove its case or satisfy her they were guilty of the murder of Kevon Prescott, 25.

Prescott was shot dead while on the porch of his Carenage home on February 14, 2010, a Carnival Sunday. Prescott was paralysed from the waist down having been shot a year earlier.

In her ruling, Ramsumair-Hinds said the evidence of the investigating officer was called into question as there were discrepancies that affected the reliability of his evidence.

The judge pointed to the authentication of statements taken from witnesses as another discrepancy.

In her ruling, Ramsumair-Hinds also chastised the justice of the peace who gave evidence at the trial. The judge suggested she surrender the instrument of her appointment since she complained of not having writing material and about the lack of a stipend.

The judge said the JP’s evidence “did not inspire confidence.” She also said in her testimony, the JP gave evidence of witnessing a statement “that never existed.”

“I do not know what she came to talk about in a case where the police officer himself had issues with his credibility.”

She said the JP had “let the State down,” as she discharged the two men.