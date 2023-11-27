Joshua Bishop's unlikely century leaves Ireland Academy reeling

An unlikely century by spin bowler Joshua Bishop, 23, and fifties by Teddy Bishop, Kevlon Anderson and Johann Layne put the West Indies Academy in the driver's seat against Ireland Academy, on day two of their opening first class match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Sunday.

Resuming on 76 for two after dismissing the visitors for 213 on day one, West Indies Academy piled on the runs to seize control of the match.

Batting at number eight, Joshua, whose highest regional score is 37, blasted an unbeaten 102 off just 70 balls (nine fours, eight sixes) while Teddy fell just ten shy of the landmark on 90 off 159 deliveries (13 fours, one six). Anderson (79) and Layne (56) also feasted on the Irish bowling as West Indies posted a massive 409 all out for a lead of 196 runs.

Mike Frost (4/89) and Matthew Foster (3/81) were among the wickets for Ireland.

Needing a solid start to havve any chance of saving the match, Ireland crumbled under the pressure and were 29 for three at the close of play, still 167 runs in arrears. Nyeem Young (2/15), as he had done in the first innings, did the damage with the ball for the hosts.

Scores: IRELAND ACADEMY 213 (Murray Commins 93, Cade Carmichael 59, Fionn Hand 25; Isai Thorne 4-33, Johann Layne 3-43, Nyeem Young 3-56) and 29 for three (Nyeem Young 2-15) vs

WI ACADEMY 409 (Joshua Bishop 102 not out, Teddy Bishop 90, Kevlon Anderson 79, Johann Layne 56, Kevin Wickham 33; Mike Frost 4-89, Matthew Foster 3-81, Gavin Hoey 2-57)