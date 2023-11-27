Gran Couva man dies 2 weeks after being beaten, set on fire

The San Fernando General Hospital. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Two weeks after a 40-year-old man from Gran Couva man was beaten and set on fire at his home, he died over the weekend at hospital.

Central Division police said Anil Kowlessar, of Boissiere Trace, died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) on Sunday.

He never regained consciousness after the attack, which happened on November 13 at around 11.30 am.

The police said he was at home with his wife and other relatives when an argument started between him and a male relative.

The relative reportedly hit him several times, then threw kerosene on him and set him on fire before running away.

The police were called, and officers from Couva and Gran Couva police stations, as well as fire fighters, responded.

Kowlessar was taken to the Couva Health Facility and treated for first-degree burns. He was later transferred to the SFGH, where he was in critical but stable condition at first.

Two days later, the police held Jameel "Papoi" Khan, 34, from Exchange Road, Couva, in an exercise at Tamana.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Montrichard and acting Supt Gyan co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgts Blackman and Andrews, Cpls Baboolal and John and other officers from the division carried out.

Khan was denied bail and remanded into police custody, charged with attempted murder.

Now that the victim has died, the charge is expected to be upgraded to murder.

Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region III police are leading investigations.