Five arrested in connection with robbery

File photo -

Police have arrested five men in Morvant in connection with a recent robbery.

During a police exercise on Sunday, officers, acting on information, went to Pitch Road, Morvant, where they arrested five men who fitted the description of suspects in a recent robbery in the Northern Division.

The officers received additional information and went to Cipriani Street, Morvant, where they searched an open bushy area and found one loaded Glock 48 Pistol, one Samsung cellphone and a bunch of keys.

Meanwhile, Port of Spain Division officers on an anti-crime exercise in the Mango Rose area, acting on information, went to the fourth floor of a building commonly called "Nine Storey."

They searched the stairwell and the electrical panel, where they found a Smith and Wesson revolver, along with five rounds of .38 ammunition and two rounds of 7.62 calibre ammunition.

In the South Western Division, officers seized a gun dropped by a man who ran away from them on Erin Beach.

During a surveillance exercise there, police saw a man walking along the beach with a bag across his chest. On seeing them, he dropped the bag and ran along the shore and into the nearby mangrove, where he escaped.

Police searched the bag and found a Glock 17 pistol and 16 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.