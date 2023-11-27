Fire destroys vehicles at Caroni Licensing office

The Licensing Authority of TT's office in Caroni. File photo/Roger Jacob

Rishard Khan

Transport commissioner Clive Clarke says investigations are still ongoing into a fire at the Caroni Licensing office, which damaged 14 vehicles on Sunday.

Clarke told Newsday he received a call from the office's facility personnel around 4 am about the fire.

He said the security officer reported hearing a loud explosion while on patrol. He said there was no damage to infrastructure, and business is expected to resume on Monday.

The investigations should be completed in two days, Clarke said.

"At this point, the matter is currently receiving the attention of the investigative officers with the fire service and the TTPS," he said.

He said the vehicles will remain in licensing's custody until investigations are completed. The results of the investigations will determine who is liable for the damages to the vehicles, he said.