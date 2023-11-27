Central zone to hold Under-17 cricket trials

THE Central zone, a powerhouse in youth level cricket, will have Under-17 trials for the 2024 season in the coming weeks.

Three sessions will be held over the next two weeks with the first one bowling off on Thursday, the second on December 4 and the third and final one on December 12. All the sessions will take place from 3.30–6 pm at the Agostini Settlement Recreation Grounds, Chase Village.

Players interested in trying out must not turn 18 before September 1, 2024. Participants must walk with a copy of their birth certificate, a white t-shirt and black pants and other necessary gears.

For more information contact 794-5700.