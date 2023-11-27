AC PoS shut out Morvant Caledonia FC 2-0

AC Port of Spain at the Arima Velodrome on Sunday. Photo courtesy TTPFL -

Athletic Club Port of Spain scored two second-half goals to record a 2-0 victory over Morvant Caledonia FC on Sunday in the opening round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one, at the Arima Velodrome.

AC PoS are hoping to go a step further in this year`s edition of the tournament after losing out to Defence Force on the final day last season. The “Town Boys” were made to work for their victory as Caledonia`s goalkeeper Aaron Enill was in scintillating form,especially in the first-half where he produced five crucial saves.

The former Defence Force custodian single-handily kept his team in the match by stopping several attempts from attackers John-Paul Rochford, Jameel Neptune and striker Kadeem Corbin. Enill ended the match with eight saves.

AC PoS piled on the attack in the second half, and it paid dividends in the 69th minute. Maurice Force broke the deadlock when he headed home from close range following a left-sided free kick by national midfielder Duane Muckette.

AC PoS ended any doubts when they doubled their lead in the 91st minute when Isaiah Leacock tapped in from point-blank range after a smart pass from Corbin on the left side who did exceptionally well to keep the ball in play before passing to Leacock.

Central FC and Prison Sports Club played in the second match of the double header at the Arima venue.

Also yesterday, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers faced Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.