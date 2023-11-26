Point Fortin Civic FC target Concacaf qualification

Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic Centre’s 2023 TTPFL team and staff. -

Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic Centre (PFCC) FC want to play in Concacaf club tournaments for the 2024 season.

This is one of their primary objectives for the new Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) season, which kicked off on Friday and continues until March.

At the climax of the inaugural, domestic TTPFL season in May this year, winners Defence Force and AC Port of Spain earned qualification for the Concacaf Caribbean Club Championships while Tiger Tanks Club Sando qualified for the Concacaf Caribbean Shield. The three teams qualified after they finished in the TTPFL top three ahead of the May 28 deadline.

On Tuesday, at the PFCC’s first-ever “Media Day”, the club’s managing director Allison Williams and Point Fortin mayor Clyde James, reiterated the importance of them breaking into regional competition.

“This current team, you all have been charged with a particular task, which is we need to go the Concacaf Championship. We need to do that, we have to do that. We are seeing that talent of our players and we are investing in you all,” said Williams to his squad members at Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin. At the close of the first season in October, Civic placed seventh. Despite their challenges, they remain committed to returning the borough’s prized team to the top of the domestic league. Civic play their opening match on Sunday, at home against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers.

Williams sent an early warning to teams travelling to Mahaica this season.

“Sunday coming here we have to fill the (stadium) stands because we are playing one of the biggest teams in the country, Terminix Rangers. Anybody coming here, walk with a bag because they’re going to get a bag of goals,” he said. Williams made special mention of sponsors Heritage Petroleum, who has helped the team leaps and bounds over the past, and into the new season.

“Without their input and sponsorship given to us, some of the things that we entrust with at this point in time, would not have been achieved. Everyone loves a winner, and with Heritage coming on board, we were able to source some of the best players in this country, not only within the community,” he added. Mayor James shared similar sentiments and challenged the team to hit their targets. Qualifying for Concacaf tournaments, he said, would reap external and long-term benefits, not only for the club but also the active southern community.

James said, “You are challenged to make sure that this football team goes from strength to strength and challenged to bring the glory days back to Point Fortin. By your performance, you will get the support of the community.

“Our first (goal) is to get into Concacaf. That will bring us all the necessary sport tourism we are looking for in Point Fortin. It will also give us the opportunity to sell our great standard of football.”

Williams said the club is under new management and was restructured to ensure smoother, more transparent operations.

Additionally, hometown boy Roy McCree, who’s been lecturing in the fields of sport policy and sport sociology at UWI for the past 22 years, spoke to the players present and urged them to strive for excellence.

McCree was optimistic that this bunch, led by national goalkeeper Denzil Smith, has what it takes to return Point Fortin to its heyday, when the likes of Point Fortin stalwarts Leroy de Leon, Warren Archibald, Steve David, Leo ‘Twinkle Toes’ Brewster, Anthony Douglas, Kenny Joseph, Wilfred Cave and Kelvin Barclay, among others, dominated the domestic scene and majority of the national senior squad.

“Over the years, Point Fortin has produced at least 30 national players for national junior and senior teams. It was normal for the senior team to have four to five players from Point as starters.

“In the Concacaf playoffs for the 1974 World Cup, there were at least eight to nine players from PFCC of the 22-man team. Point Fortin also provided players for Defence Force and Police. Those guys have left us with a rich heritage and hope it provides motivation to excel,” McCree said.