No blackouts – successful power upgrade completed

File photo of T&TEC

THE planned shut-down by independent power producer (IPP) Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) has been completed without any power outages.

There were fears that the planned shut-down by TGU to conduct scheduled upgrade work at its Union Estate plant, La Brea, would have resulted in blackouts throughout the country.

On Sunday, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Company (T&TEC) said its systems were back to normal.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Utilities said the planned shut-down, between Saturday night and Sunday morning, has been completed, and the plant is now fully back online.

Other IPPs, PowerGen and CotourGlobal Trinity, which would have been on standby in the event of any emergency, have been instructed to return to normal operations.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales thanked the three IPPs for the collaborative work done to allow for the smooth completion of TGU’s upgrade works.

He also expressed his commendation to all employees and partners who worked to ensure that all processes went as planned and no outages were required, even with the country’s primary power plant being shut down.

He expressed gratitude to customers for their assistance in managing their consumption over the period.

T&TEC’s communications manager Annabelle Brasnell also confirmed the operation went as smoothly as was planned.

She said TGU was able to successfully bring its machines and equipment offline, while PowerGen and CotourGlobal Trinity were able to cover the capacity for customers during the period.

Plans and systems in place worked perfectly, so customers were not affected by outages caused by TGU being offline, Brasnell said.