DJ Clyde the Outlaw dies in accident on new Point Fortin highway

Clyde Jemmot -

ANOTHER life has been lost on the recently opened highway from San Fernando to Point Fortin.

The latest victim is Clyde Jemmot, 56, a popular radio DJ with 96.1 FM, known as Clyde the Outlaw.

Two others, including Johan Redhead, 35, a radio announcer from 99.1, and a third, unidentified person were injured and taken to hospital.

Redhead is in critical condition.

Jemmot, of Morvant, was thrown out of a vehicle when it slammed into a utility pole near the Guapo Roundabout. The impact made the vehicle flip several times, throwing Jemmot out on the road. A video from the accident scene has since gone viral on social media.

Condolences have been pouring into the station from fans who are shocked by the DJ’s tragic death.

In a social media post, the station management and colleagues at 96.1 expressed their deepest condolences to Jemmot's family and friends.

It said as the investigation unfolds, the community waits for further updates on the circumstances of the accident.

“The loss of DJ Clyde the Outlaw serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life, leaving the local radio landscape forever changed.”

Jemmot is the third person to die on the highway since the Prime Minister opened it in October.

Kerlan Sutherland, 39, of Parry Lands, Guapo, and her friend Otis Roach, 29, of Sobo Village, La Brea, both died when their vehicle was involved in a head-on crash with another.