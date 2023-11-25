What you can expect as year ends

Fireworks - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: As the old year ends and a new one begins, this is what we can expect:

1. There will be numerous explosions of fireworks in residential areas, both low and high-income, on Old Year's Night.

2. The Government and Opposition (usually vocal) will be united in their silence with regard to supporting legislation that would prohibit the sale and usage of fireworks.

3. Fireworks importers and merchants will again be smiling all the way to the bank, not really caring about the human and animal lives once again gravely affected.

4. There will be numerous dogs and cats dead on our roadways on New Year's Day, courtesy fireworks barrages.

5. Government ministers may speak of holding their dogs closely, instead of their wives on Old Year's Night, because of fireworks.

6. The Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs will declare its intention to proceed with reforming legislation regarding fireworks in the upcoming year, but will wait until New Year's Day 2025 to say the very same thing again.

7. Divine justice will continue to impose judgement on both the State – for its ongoing dereliction of duty in protecting the citizenry from harm by others through the use of fireworks – and on business interests – for placing profit above the need to safeguard human and animal life.

Where earthly justice is clearly not assured in TT, divine jurisprudence never fails. Enjoy the noise and profits while you can.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin