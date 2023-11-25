Unload the future and protect their spines

THE EDITOR: In echoing Dr Eric Williams's famous words, "The future of the nation is in your book bags," it's clear that the metaphorical weight of the future has manifested quite literally on the spines of our schoolchildren.

Unfortunately, this burden, I’m sure, is not one Williams envisioned when he uttered those impactful words. The prevailing issue of heavy school bags and their impact on the spinal health of children is a matter that deserves urgent attention.

Medical evidence has unequivocally demonstrated the adverse effects of heavy school bags on the developing spines of children. According to a comprehensive study by Johnson et al (2020), the consistent and excessive load carried by students can lead to musculoskeletal disorders, with a particular emphasis on the development of spinal curvature.

The spine, being a crucial component of the musculoskeletal system, is highly susceptible to strain during the formative years of childhood and adolescence. It is, therefore, imperative for educators to consider the potential long-term consequences of subjecting their students to such physical stress.

Trinidadian teachers, who meticulously construct timetables to guide daily lessons, inadvertently contribute to this issue when failing to adhere to the set schedules. The common refrain from primary school students, "Miss doesn't follow the timetable," highlights a significant gap between planning and execution.

This inconsistency results in students carrying their entire academic load daily, subjecting their fragile spines to unnecessary strain. As responsible educators, it's crucial to recognise that the completion of the syllabus should not come at the expense of the physical well-being of our children.

A practical suggestion for Trinidadian teachers is to reconsider the rigidity of their timetables. While the desire to complete the syllabus within a designated timeframe is understandable, it is equally vital to prioritise the health and comfort of students.

By allowing for some flexibility in the timetable, teachers can reduce the need for students to carry heavy bags every day. This simple adjustment can have a profound impact on preventing spinal injuries and ensuring a healthier learning environment for our children.

In response to suggestions of using trolley bags, it's essential to acknowledge the practical challenges involved. Manoeuvring a surplus of trolley bags in limited spaces designed for a smaller group of students presents logistical difficulties. Therefore, the emphasis should be on refining timetables as a proactive measure.

Let us heed the call to action. The future of the nation may indeed be in their book bags, but it's high time we lighten the load on our children's spines and invest in their long-term well-being.

