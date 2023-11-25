Trinidad Northern, one big rugby family

RUGBY FAMILY: (From left) Stag Trinidad Northern Rugby Club president Brad Soulette, Keisha Soulette, Gillian Chee Ping, Meagan Ifill and Rhett Chee Ping, at the club’s 100th anniversary celebrations at Drew Manor, Santa Cruz last Saturday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Stag Trinidad Northern Rugby Football club is one of the oldest and most successful clubs in TT, founded in 1923. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, president Brad Soulette said the clubhouse on Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain boasts a plethora of trophies, plaques, and memorabilia, but the worthiest possession is the bond amongst the members of the club.

Soulette described Northern as “more than a club, it’s a family.” Soulette, who has been part of the clubs for several decades, added, “We have been through so much together and the spirit is alive and well in the club. We have gone through everything together, whether it was success, hardship, wins, losses.”

He said Notherns’s colours of blue and white has significant value. “It means everything to wear the uniform. Nothing else in my sporting life can come close to representing the club that has given me so much in life.”

He vividly remembered one of his proudest moments many years ago. “It is when stalwart member Grant Miller told me I was transitioning into the senior team, along with my first Bruno-Browne win.”

He also recalled the special moment when Zeek Loregnard chased down Brent Barry of Caribs in a Knockout Cup final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. Loregnard chased him from half-line up until ten metres from the try line, in what can be considered one of the greatest tackles ever witnessed in local rugby.

The Bruno-Browne Match is a hallmark event in the local rugby calendar. It is a game between Northerns and Caribs and is described as the hardest fought match every season. Caribs and Northerns were one club, but they split 63 years ago and are fiercest rivals on the field but best of friends off it. Northerns have won 25 Bruno-Browne titles.

Soulette is elated with the direction of the club with a significant focus on athlete development. He said, “We won the last three knock-out cup, and we have upcoming players that are reaching unto the national teams and will leave their mark in the sport. The future looks exciting for Northerns and rugby.”

Some of the young and upcoming players are Jermerey Bonas, Andrew Quash, Jonathan Stewart, Jabari Young and Juston Marcell. He also revealed some notable past players for the club such as Marcus Minshall (older brother to Peter Minshall), Nigel Slinger, Gordon Dalgliesh, the Lum Kong Brothers, Rhett Chee Ping and Adam Frederick.

Gillian Chee Ping, wife of Rhett Chee Ping, said she has been a club member for almost 30 years and works behind the scenes with the daunting task of “keeping the men on track.”

Chee Ping gave an insight as to what is needed for a proper functioning club to stay abreast during challenging times. She said, “Being a sporting club, we must be self-reliant, so raising funds is key to maintaining the club, the clubhouse and if they have to go on tours.”

She added, “So,we are really in the background doing these events. At Christmas, we have a parang party, the players do a Men Can Cook event along with several other initiatives.”

She boasted, “The players are very willing to give of their time. The management has always found a way to get the younger ones involved in the club. We have eager and willing young players at the club. All the members contribute for the fundraisers whether financially or by service, we have been fortunate that Stag has been a sponsor over the years.”

She also confessed that she endured several weekends going home to clean dirty rugby boots and uniforms, but she enjoyed every minute of it. She was full of praises to Adam Fredrick who has been involved in the running of the club for the last couple of decades.