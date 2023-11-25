Putting country first with Milat move

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Photo by Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: The consensus of major stakeholders to Cabinet's approval of compulsory enrolment in the Milat programme (boot camp) for recalcitrant students facing expulsion must be a feather in the cap for Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and her technocrats. To have this decision ratified in such short order – between the notice given in her budget presentation to now –­ speaks volumes as to where the ministry is.

We have grown so accustomed to antagonistic posturing on national issues that consensus sounds almost obscene. This is surely an indication that the reality of where we have found ourselves has finally hit home.

Although I would have liked to see "dropouts" included, this opening salvo would suffice.

PTAs, principals, teachers, unions, minister(s) and the Cabinet, TT will remember you for putting the country first. "Whom the Lord loves he chastens." The journey has begun.

I repeat the Prime Minister's clarion call: "Come let us build a nation together."

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando

