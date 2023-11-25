Police union: Witness-protection programme should be expanded

Gideon Dickson -

PRESIDENT of the TT Police Social and Welfare Association Gideon Dickson said more resources outside of TT’s jurisdiction may be needed to provide better service for those under police protection in the Witness Protection Programme.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday, Dickson said, while many shortcomings in the witness protection programme had been highlighted as six police officers were placed on trial for the 2011 murders of three friends in Moruga, there were also opportunities to improve the system.

On Friday, Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo and PCs Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadhin were acquitted on murder charges in relation to the deaths of Abigail Johnson, 20, of St Mary’s Village, Moruga, Alana Duncan, 27, of Duncan Village, San Fernando, and construction worker Kerron “Fingers” Eccles, 29, also of St Mary’s Village, on July 22, 2011.

The not-guilty verdict delivered by the jury on Friday, came after a seventh police officer, WPC Nicole Clement, initially charged with the others for the murders then turned state witness, refused to give testimony during trial in the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. Clement was deemed a hostile witness by presiding judge, Justice Carla Brown-Antoine, after her refusal.

Clement and her daughter had been entered into the State's witness-protection programme and remained in it for 12 years until her appearance during the trial this month. Before trial, Clement had complained about what she described as poor treatment during her time in witness protection.

On Friday, Dickson said, “As it relates to whether we are satisfied with the operations and administration of service in the witness protection programme, we haven’t heard of anyone who was afforded the opportunity to be part of the programme that would have died at the hands of criminals.

“Information also shows that the programme probably needs more resources which could expand outside of the territories of TT so the programme would be more robust.”

Earlier this month, a local newspaper highlighted complaints by one charge of the Justice Protection Unit programme who said the safe house in which she was supposed to have been hidden away had pungent odours coming from the house, mould, plumbing and sewerage issues and other unlivable conditions.

The witness said when she approached the police on the issue she had to stay in the police dormitory for a month, where she had to use coolers to store cold goods and foods.