Police charge suspect in 11-year-old cold case murder

File photo -

The police Cold Case Unit has charged a suspect in an 11-year-old murder of Muchiri "Much" Polo.

Polo, 23, was shot to death in Belmont on April 10, 2012.

The matter was investigated by Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One officers, who exhausted all avenues available to them at the time.

The matter was later referred to the HBI Cold Case Unit for assessment.

The file was reviewed by the cold case specialist who generated an extensive report with recommendations.

Investigators of the Unit conducted enquiries and arrested Stefan Lewis, aka "Stephon," on November 18 in connection with the matter.

Lewis, 34, a labourer and PH driver of Chaguanas, was charged on November 22 with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor in the Port of Spain Fifth Magistrates’ Court, on November 23.

The matter was adjourned to January 24, next year.

The investigation was spearheaded by HBI officers Snr Supt Rishi Singh, Supt Lyndon Douglas and W/ASP Lystra Bridglal, and supervised by Sgt Nanhoo, with the assistance of the Cold Case Unit's Cpl Mitchell, WPC Pamphile and PC Mc David.