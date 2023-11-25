Petit Valley residents want wall to block off intruders after murder

Tafari Charles, 25, who was killed at his home on Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Petit Valley on Thursday.

Residents of Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Petit Valley, where Tafari Charles, 25, was killed by gunmen in a botched home invasion just after midnight on Thursday, say the incident has led to renewed calls for the dead-end street to be walled off from the Diego Martin Highway.

Footage captured by residents showed the suspected gunmen walking along the street which runs near the highway.

According to police, Charles, who was employed at Republic Bank, heard a noise in the yard and opened the door.

The gunmen then forced their way into the house, stole jewellery and shot Charles before escaping.

Residents were first notified of the incident through the community WhatsApp chat after neighbours heard the gunshots.

Several residents, say this is the first time they have ever experienced such violent crime in their quiet street.

“It is a very quiet neighbourhood. We've never had such a tragedy in this street. We’ve had petty thieves or people picking up things from yards but this is shocking and horrible. It's just so heartbreaking. It’s such a young life and just a senseless killing.”

Another resident said, “This has never been an unsafe area. This is actually shocking to me because we never had any problems in this area. This street never had nothing like this before.”

They say the incident has led to renewed conversations about building a wall at the end of the street to prevent access from the highway.

“This is the only street where you could go from Petit Valley and walk down to go to the highway. People who work nearby, when they leave work, they will pass through this street to get to the highway or cross the highway to the main road. So the wall is something that we are going to want now because it’s (become) a thoroughfare.”

“At one time, they were asking residents to contribute (to build the wall). Most of us said yes but one or two people in the street said no, so it was never done. Hopefully they do it now.”

“There had been deliberations, in the past, about putting a wall by the highway. We’ll have to see what happens now,” said another resident.

Residents say the “isolated incident” will not drive them out of the area.

One man, who recently moved there from a gated community as his growing family needed more space, said his wife is uneasy following the shooting.

However, he said the incident will not make them return to a gated community as his family needs the space and “crime could happen anywhere.”

He said the general public should take as many precautions and implement as many deterrents as they can.

“If bandits see a house with dogs, cameras, a security fence etc, they will think twice.”

Another resident echoed similar sentiments and said, “I have my electronic gates and I have my cameras and alarms, systems and so on, all set up, so I do what I can. But if they really want to get into your house, they have ways of getting in. So I continue to try to be safe. I'm not out too much and just continue to pray.”

She added, “Perhaps it might (affect my movements). I may not want to be on the street, at least not so soon after this has happened, I'd probably want to exercise some more caution.”

However, another resident who has lived on the street for decades said she refuses to let the criminals win and she will not be bothered by the incident.

“I am rooted in this community and I am staying right here because I think it is still very safe. I could come outside to put out my garbage at 11 o’clock at night.”

Residents described Charles as helpful and friendly.

“I knew the boy because anytime I'm going out and I see him waiting for transport, I used to pick him up. He was nice boy, a real nice fella, very very pleasant. The last time I saw him I asked him how come I don’t see him and he said ‘I buy a car now’. It’s just so sad.”

Another said, “Only recently he gave me some assistance when I needed some help at home. I saw him and told him I needed help moving something from my car into the house and he willingly came.”

Charles’ former secondary school teacher at Woodbrook Secondary, who chose to remain unnamed, described him as quiet and progressive.

“He was an all-rounder (who was) focused on his school work while being the captain of the football team. He was a very disciplined and ambitious student who represented the school very well.”

The teacher said Charles’ death has left them distraught and angry.