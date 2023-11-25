Nature's Heart offers more plant-based products for local diets

Globally, diets are changing as more people embrace plant-based foods for various reasons.

A plant-based diet can range from veganism to vegetarianism, to flexitarianism – the consumption of mainly vegetarian food, but occasionally eating meat or fish.

Chef Janille OBrien, attached to Nestle told Newsday as an alternative to dairy milk, the company now has a number of locally-made plant-based products in its Nature's Heart line on the market, for which it was recently awarded innovator of the year by the Supermarkets Association. She said the products cater to the needs of a range of dietary preferences and she uses them in many of her dishes.

"You could use it just as you use your dairy milks," whether it's plain, unsweetened or flavoured.

"And then we have the extra creamy line, which I like because it has the extra body, because you know, in general almond milks are a little thinner than like a regular milk."

According to health.harvard.edu, plant-based diets offer all the necessary protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals required for optimal health, and are often higher in fibre, although some vegans may need to take vitamin B12 supplements to ensure they receive all the required nutrients.

OBrien said just as there are certain fats and proteins from cow's milk that cannot be replicated in plant-based milks, in the same way there are benefits in plant-based milks that are not available in cow's milk, adding that research shows that plant-based diets may reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

And with the Christmas approaching, she said health-conscious people will be looking for healthy, tasty recipes for their lasagna, macaroni pies, ponche de creme, ice cream, smoothies and cakes.

"You can make them all using these products."

Vegan Coconut ice cream

4 cups Nature’s Heart almond milk

6 tbs corn starch

¼ cup water

1 can coconut whipping cream (400ml/13.5oz)

2 cans coconut condensed milk (320g/11.25oz)

4 packs Maggi coconut milk powder (50g) dissolved in 3 cups water

1 tsp vanilla essence

Bring the almond milk to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Mix corn starch with ¼ cup water and add to milk

Gradually add to boiling water, stirring continuously, over low heat until smooth and thickened.

Remove from heat. Stir in coconut whipping cream. Set aside.

Add condensed milk, coconut milk powder dissolved in water and vanilla essence. Mix thoroughly and allow to cool.

Pour mixture into an ice-cream maker and churn according to appliance instructions.

Pack ice-cream into containers and freeze or serve immediately

Serves: 16

Chunky Monkey Smoothie

¾ cup Nature’s Heart vanilla almond drink

1 tbs nut butter

1 tbs honey

1 tbs cocoa powder

1 large banana, peeled, sliced and frozen

In a blender, combine all ingredients until smooth

Serve chilled

Serves: 1

Chicken pasta

1 lb chicken breast, cleaned and chopped into cubes

1 tbs Maggi naturísimo complete seasoning

½ tsp dried thyme

2 tbs olive oil

½ cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1½ cup Nature's Heart almond milk

1 tbp cornstarch

¼ tsp black pepper, optional

½ lb pasta, cooked according to package instructions

Season chicken with ½ tablespoon complete seasoning and dried thyme, set aside.

In a frying pan, heat olive oil to medium high heat, add seasoned chicken and cook until golden brown and cooked through, set aside.

In the same pan, sauté tomatoes and mushrooms for 2-3 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from the pan and set aside.

In a bowl, combine almond milk and cornstarch until the cornstarch is thoroughly combined.

Add almond milk, remaining complete seasoning and pepper to the same pan.

Stir and let thicken over medium high heat until it becomes a creamy consistency.

Add cooked chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, cooked pasta, mix well and serve hot.

Serves: 2

Carrot soup

2 cups hot water

4 cups carrots, chopped

1 cup white onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bay leaf

¼ cup cilantro

2 cups Nature's Heart almond milk

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

In a pot, add water, carrots, onion, garlic, bay leaves and coriander.

Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook until carrots are soft.

Remove bay leaf and using a blender, carefully blend all the contents of the pot with almond milk until smooth.

Return to the pot and add black pepper and salt to taste.

Cook until it reaches your desired thickness.

Serve hot

Serves 2